Margaret “Peggy” Rose Pawlik of Peconic Landing, formerly of Southold and Walton, New Yor, died on April 21, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Dec. 25, 1929 in Franklin, New York to Frieda and Michael Meyer. She was raised on the family dairy farm. She graduated from SUNY Albany with a teaching degree in math.

During her college years she worked at Mitchell’s Restaurant in Southold. She taught math at Southold Union Free School District until she retired in 1992. She and her husband owned the family-run Raymond’s Restaurant in Southold for 10 years.

After the death of her husband in 1985, she became a world traveler. Her family said, “her love for travel has been passed down to her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite things was to see her family all travel together.”

She was a member of the Southold Historical Society, Rosary Society, Garden Club and Senior Citizens. Her hobbies included playing bridge, gardening, watching college basketball and Judge Judy.

She was predeceased by her husband of 31 years Roman “Ray”, sisters Elizabeth Zemanick, Mary Tweedie, and brother John Meyer. She is survived by her children Barbara Simpson (Donald) of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Jeanette of Clayville, New York, Caroline Pawlik-Ganelli (Daniel) of Elmont, New York, and Stephen (Stephanie) of Mattituck, grandchildren Brandon Simpson (Sarah), Emily Fontana (Rob), Daniel and Meghan, three great-grandchildren and brothers Jerome Meyer of San Jose, California and George Meyer of Lincoln, Nebraska.

A private burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, PO Box 1117, Southold, New York, 11971, would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.