Mary Ann Michalecko of Mattituck died on April 15, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1930 in Riverhead to Mary E. (Kruk) and Joseph Bonkoski. She graduated from Riverhead High School and then attended SUNY Farmingdale.

She worked as a map detailer for LILCO and then as a homemaker. She also helped with the family business, Twin Fork Tire.

She was a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking from scratch, and making Polish delicacies. Her family said ” She was forever true to her Polish roots. Most of all, she loved her family.”

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Paul Anthony, grandson Gregory Zaykowski and brother Joseph Bonkoski. She is survived by her daughters Irene Meadows of Florida, Mary Ann Zaykowski of Sag Harbor, Barbara Crabb of Riverhead, Elizabeth Lambrecht of East Moriches and Jennifer of Mattituck, grandchildren Christine French, Kristin Meadows, Susan Meadows, Thomas Crabb, Melissa Crabb, Jacqueline Crabb and Mitchell Lambrecht and four great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Cemetery in Riverhead, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz.