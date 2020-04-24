A section of Roanoke Avenue north of the Route 58 traffic circle will soon be named “Heroes Way” to honor the health care workers of Peconic Bay Medical Center.

PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell emailed the Riverhead Town Board yesterday to ask the board to consider renaming the section of the road, which runs past the hospital’s main entrance.

“I think you will agree that the selfless and heroic efforts of the frontline PBMC staff is worthy of this special recognition,” Mitchell wrote.

And agree they do. All five board members quickly embraced the idea.

“This is the least we can do to honor the unselfish work PBMC medical staff and all our first responders are performing,” Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

“All the people who are working in the hospital are true heroes, It’s a perfect way to show our appreciation for all they’re doing,” Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said.

“I 100% back that. I think it’s an awesome idea. It’s extremely fitting,” Councilman Tim Hubbard said.

“This is a wonderful way to honor the many people who bravely stepped forward during this time of crisis. ‘Heroes Way’ would serve as a reminder for us and for generations to come of the heroes among us who fought and sacrificed to keep us safe,” Councilwoman Catherine Kent said.

“That’s a no-brainer right there,” Councilman Frank Beyrodt said. “The hospital workers are on the front lines protecting us every single day. This is the smallest gesture we can make to think them,” Beyrodt said. “I pray for them every day.”