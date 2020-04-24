Rufus Chandler Jr. of Riverhead died on April 22, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 78 years old.

He was born on March 3, 1942 in Chesapeake, Virginia to Rufus and Odessa (Taylor) Chandler.

He worked as an assembly worker at Adchem. His hobbies included working on cars and collecting cars.

He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth in 2008 and stepdaughters Andrea Yusif and Dolores Henderson. He is survived by his daughter Crystal of New York City, stepchildren Juanita Henderson of Riverhead, Sylvia Young of Amityville, Gilbert Henderson of Schnectady, New York, and Sharon Gilbert of Patchogue; by his brother Ronnie, sister Deborah Stringer; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.