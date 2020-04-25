New York is expanding eligibility criteria for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

The state, working in partnership with the federal government, will be ramping up its testing capacity from 20,000 to 40,000 tests per day and will be able to process more diagnostic tests, the governor said.

Diagnostic tests will now be available for first responders, health care workers and essential employees.

First responders include firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, police officers, correction officers, parol officers and probation officers, Cuomo said.

Health care workers, includes direct care providers, occupational therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, residential care program managers.

Essential workers include the people who have been working through this health crisis to keep essential services available: transit workers, delivery workers, bank tellers, retail workers, child care workers, counselors, clergy, funeral home workers, social workers and more.

“These people have been carrying the load all during this crisis,” the governor said. “They have been keeping everything running.”

To make testing more available, the state will authorize all 5,000 independent pharmacies in the state to be collection sites for testing, Cuomo said.

The state is also starting to do targeted antibody testing, focusing first on downstate hospitals and frontline transit workers in New York City.

The number of new confirmed cases fell slightly today, from the 1,300 level where it’s been for several days to just over 1,100. Hospitalizations declined again as well.

“We are in fact on the downside of the mountain, all the evidence says,” the governor said.

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths ticked up slightly, to 437 yesterday. Nineteen of those were in nursing homes, Cuomo said.

In Suffolk, hospitalizations also declined — to 1,175, with 453 of those hospitalized in intensive care, County Executive Steve Bellone said. He said 147 people were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours.

“We still have a long road ahead but if we stay this course we should be able to win the battle,” Bellone said.

Suffolk’s death toll shot past the 1,000 mark, with 49 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of Suffolk residents killed by the disease to 1,042.