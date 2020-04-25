The number of confirmed cases in Suffolk County continues to rise, though the daily increase has slowed from what it was at the height of the outbreak here a couple of weeks ago, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said yesterday.

The county yesterday 1,000 new positive cases daily, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk to 31,294 as of yesterday afternoon. As of last night, the Suffolk County COVID tracker put the number of confirmed cases at 31,520.

Roughly 40% of people tested have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to data published by the county.

Preliminary results from a random survey of residents tested by the state for COVID-19 antibodies indicate that 16.7% of Long Island residents have contracted the diseases, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced the preliminary results Thursday. That means more than 250,000 of Suffolk’s roughly 1.5 million residents could already have contracted the virus — far more than the 31,294 people confirmed through testing, Bellone noted during his news briefing yesterday afternoon.

The number of COVID hospitalizations in Suffolk continues to decline. As of yesterday, there were 1,318 people hospitalized — 22 fewer than the day before — 478 were in intensive care units.

There were 92 new hospitalizations and 132 discharges, Suffolk Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said.

The county reported 34 new deaths yesterday, bringing the total fatalities in Suffolk to 1,093. Of those, 993 were Suffolk residents, including 397 people in nursing homes.

