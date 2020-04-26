With hospitalizations continuing to decline in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo this afternoon discussed plans being developed to reopen segments of the state’s economy.

“There’s no doubt but that we have gone through the worst and as long as we act prudently going forward, the worst should be over,” Cuomo said during his daily news briefing today.

The governor said guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state and regional hospitalization rate must be in decline for 14 days before governors begin to “open the valve.”

The state will look at what regions have seen a consistent 14-day decline in hospitalizations, Cuomo said. Reopening will likely begin in less-impacted upstate regions, such as central New York, the Mohawk Valley and North Country, he said.

Reopening will occur in phases, he said. Phase one will be reopening of construction and manufacturing businesses with low risk. Phase Two will be additional essential, lower-risk businesses. There will be a two-week period between phases to monitor the effects of “opening the valve,” he said.

Officials will monitor hospitalizations, the number of positive antibody tests and the number of positive diagnostic tests to make sure the loosening of restrictions does not result in an increase in new infections.

The rate of transmission can’t go above 1.2, he said — meaning one infected person infects 1.2 other people. The rate of transmission in New York is currently .8, he said. At the height of the outbreak here, it was 2 — that is every infected person infected two other people, who each in turn infected two more people.

“All the progress we made to flatten he curve, we could lose that in a matter of days if we’re not careful,” Cuomo warned. “We need people to understand the facts, because action and compliance is up to each one of us.”

Downstate is going to be “more complicated,” the governor said. The same measures will have to be in effect in New York City and Long Island, and New York will have to coordinate with New Jersey and Connecticut, he said.

Retail and hospitality sectors will be the most difficult sectors to reopen, because it is more complicated to maintain social distancing in those sectors, the governor said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said today the county is also working to develop reopening plans, “so that we can go ahead with phased reopening as soon as it makes sense.”

Despite the progress made to date, there were still 1,000 new COVID hospitalizations yesterday.

“We are back to where we were on March 31,” Cuomo said, referring to the number of new hospitalizations.

Locally, Peconic Bay Medical Center has seen a reduction in COVID-positive cases, PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said this afternoon.

There are now 34 COVID-positive patients in PBMC, with 11 of them in the ICU and five of those patients on ventilators, he said.

“We are consolidating COVID-positive patients to one or two units and doing a full-blown terminal clean (UV light blast, chlorine spray, etc.) in anticipation of restart at some point in the future,” Mitchell said.

As of this afternoon, Suffolk County is reporting 32,822 confirmed COVID patients, with the number of cases in Riverhead Town up to 387.

The number of Suffolk residents killed by the virus stood at 1,070 as of yesterday, according to State Health Department data released this afternoon.

Statewide, 16,966 New Yorkers have died so far in the pandemic, with 367 additional deaths reported yesterday.