Douglas J. Searson of Haines Falls, New York, formerly of Riverhead, died on April 27, 2020. He was 65 years old.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1954 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Anna (Zicaro) and Michael Searson. He graduated from Brentwood Union Free School District in 1973.

He worked at Bob Stevens Appliance and TV Inc. in Westhampton Beach for over a decade. He then worked as a mortgage broker until he retired. His hobbies included watching the New York Yankees and Rangers, fishing, and watching nature documentaries.

His family said “The part of his life he was most proud of was his two daughters.”

He is survived by his daughters Julia-Anna of Cutchogue and Sara of Catskill, New York, stepson James Downs of Catskill, brothers John, Wayne and Mike and sister Patricia Wamnes.

A private cremation was held. The family will arrange for a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home in Catskill.