Edna Sydlowski of Riverhead died April 24, 2020. She was 87.

She was born July 15, 1932, to Stefan and Margaret Shefchick.

Sydlowski worked for Long Island State Bank and Trust Co. in Riverhead. She later married Alex Sydlowski Sr. and began working on the Sydlowski family farm while taking care of the couple’s three children.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her children, Sharon (Tom) Anderson, of Riverhead, Cheryl (Gene) Wesnofske of Cutchogue, and Alex “Buddy” (Dawn) of Riverhead; siblings Eleanor Gatz of Riverhead and Olga Wegert of North Carolina, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by siblings Mickolay and Frank Shefchick.

A memorial service will take place at a later date and time.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead or checks may be mailed to: Acadia Center Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901, payable to “Resident Council Fund”.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.