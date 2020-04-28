The local farm community turned out in force Tuesday evening to salute Peconic Bay Medical Center and the health care heroes who’ve been working around the clock to save lives during the coronavirus outbreak on Long Island.

The Riverhead hospital, which opened in February 1951, has deep roots in the agricultural community, as several of its founders were local farmers.

“The Long Island Farm Bureau and the farmers’ tribute to PBMC was incredibly moving, given the heritage of the hospital and its founding by past generations of farm families,” PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said after the tractor drive-by. It was especially fitting that the procession was led by members of the Talmage family, descendants of farmer Henry Talmage a principal founder of the hospital.

“There’s no question that the farm community and the hospital have a longstanding history together,” L.I. Farm Bureau administrative director Rob Carpenter said in an interview yesterday.

“The farmers felt it is so important to honor the health care workers for the great job they’re doing for the Riverhead community during this crisis,” Carpenter said.