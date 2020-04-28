Former Flanders resident Marianne Pinney of Westhampton died April 23, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 79.

She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Mineola to Matthew and Catherine (Benedict) Shaw and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959.

Pinney worked as a clerk for the New York State Supreme Court.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said she loved crocheting, going to casinos, Broadway shows and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Rick, of Rocky Point, Deborah Friszolowski of South Carolina, Susan Topping of Eastport, Mark, of Pennsylvania and Brian, of Flanders; siblings, Robert Shaw and Cathy Conger and two grandchildren.

A private burial took place at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.