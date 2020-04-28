Former Southold resident Robert J. Kaelin of Riverhead died April 26, 2020. He was 85.

Robert J. Kaelin

He was born Aug. 11, 1934, at his Southold home to Grace (Nugent) and George H. Kaelin.

Known as “Bob” or by his childhood nickname “Duck,” he was a 1952 graduate of Southold High School. He attended Villanova University for three years and the Charles Morris Price School (of the Poor Richard Club) and worked as a copywriter in the Philadelphia area before enlisting in the Army in 1956.

Kaelin was a graduate of the Army Intelligence School ad Fort Holabird, Maryland, as well as the Army Language School at Monterey and served for two years as an agent of the 66th CIC in Offenbach and Frankfurt am Main, Germany. While there, he was the only American member in the Frankfurt Flying Club and made several lifelong friendships.

Following his military service, he returned to the East End and for 11 years, worked as a tech writer and editor for Grumman. He left to join a newly-formed John Deere farm machinery dealership in 1973 and remained employed by that agency for 40 years.

Family members said he was best known for his 1930s-era light airplanes, which included a 1936 Aeronca which he restored and flew during the 1960s, followed by a 1938 Taylorcraft, which he flew for 20 years after that. He was a member of the Railroad Museum of Long Island, the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical and Historical Society and the Long Island Antique Power Association, working on the repair and restoration of old gas and oil engines for many club members. Among his recent projects was the repair of the orchard sprayer engine he previously repaired 60 years before, while still a teenager in high school.

In later years, he participated in the restoration of the Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold and the 1927 Long Island Rail Road Caboose in Greenport.

Kaelin was a lifelong practicing Catholic and a member of the St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his sister and brother, he is survived by several cousins, six nieces and one nephew.

Burial will be private and will take place at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church Cemetery in Southold.

Arrangements are entrusted to McLauglin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.