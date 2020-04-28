Samuel O. McCoy of Riverhead died April 26, 2020, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 70.

He was born Aug. 4, 1949, in North Carolina.

He worked as a truck driver for the Long Island Cauliflower Association in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed cars.

He is survived by his son, Terrence, of Riverhead; six grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

A private burial took place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.