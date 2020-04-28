Blue and white lawn signs are popping up around town to congratulate members of the Riverhead High School Class of 2020.

The signs were the idea of Jennifer Mato of Aquebogue, whose son Christian is a graduating senior.

Thanks to a fundraising effort by parents, the donation of services by graphic artist Diane Tucci and a deep discount by sign-maker Ron Fisher of Fisher Signs and Shirts, each of the 456 seniors in the Class of 2020 will have a sign bearing a message of congratulations.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate them,” Mato said.

“The PTO didn’t have the money, so I put it out there and it was overwhelming the amount of donations we received,” she said. Local businesses stepped up and just about every parent who bought a sign for their child bought a second one for another student.

The 18-by-24 inch signs are “very beautiful,” Mato said. She said other districts that are doing this paid twice as much money for smaller signs. “We can’t thank Ron enough for the discount he gave us and Diane for donating her artistic talent,” she said.

“Everything just abruptly stopped for these kids and now the shock is starting to wear off and they’re truly starting to realize this is the end of their senior year,” Mato said. “It’s very hard on them.”

Class president president Jessica Murgolo created a video to pay tribute to the Class of 2020. The video features members of the class, talking about what the pandemic shutdown has meant for them in the spring of their last year of high school

“I made this video to show the unity of our class, and lift the spirits of everyone in this trying time,” Murgolo said.

Mato said she and other parents wanted to make sure the students know the community understands the situation they’ve found themselves in and supports them.