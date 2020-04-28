Property tax payers in Suffolk may be getting a little breathing room on the May 31 deadline to remit their second half property tax payment.

County Executive Steve Bellone said any decision to extend the property tax deadline will be made in coordination with the rest of the taxing jurisdictions in the county — towns, villages and school districts.

But delaying the property tax deadline is possible now thanks to a decision by the Federal Reserve Board has expanded access to a short-term borrowing program that is providing $500 billion in loans to municipalities that need to finance the cost of delivering essential services to residents.

The lending program, known as the Municipal Liquidity Facility had originally been available to counties with populations of at least 2 million and cities with populations of 1 million or more. Suffolk, with a population of just under 1.5 million people, did not have access to the funding.

Without access to the funding, the county would not have been able to push back the property tax deadline, Bellone said, because of a 100-year-old state law that delays distribution of any property tax revenues to the county until mid-year, after the second-half property tax is paid. The state law essentially requires the county to “backstop” subordinate taxing jurisdictions against taxpayer delinquencies.

Without access to the short-term borrowing, the county would not be able to provide essential services if the May 31 payment deadline were to be pushed back, Bellone said.

The county executive wrote to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on April 20 to ask him to adjust the eligibility criteria for access to the program.

“To weather the financial storm and economic disruption caused by the pandemic,” Bellone wrote, “it is critical that the County have access to the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which was established specifically to assist cities and counties that face cash flow issues resulting from increased expenses and revenue shortfalls.”

Sen. Charles Schumer said on April 20 he had spoken that afternoon with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and urged him to make the lending program accessible to more counties and cities.

He said he told Powell the population threshold for cities and counties to access the Municipal Liquidity Facility was way too high. Powell assured the senator that the Fed was working to make the program directly accessible to more cities and counties.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who is a member of the White House Opening Up America Again Congressional Group as well as the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, set up a call between Bellone and Mnuchin on April 23 so Bellone “could make the urgent plea directly.”

Yesterday afternoon, the Federal Reserve Board decided to lower the threshold to a 500,000 population minimum for counties, allowing Suffolk County to qualify.

“Suffolk County is one of the hardest hit areas in the country, and is in desperate need of financing assistance in its continued battle against coronavirus,” Zeldin said in a statement.

The county wants to provide temporary property tax relief for homeowners reeling from the coronavirus, Bellone said. Nassau and Westchester counties have already delayed second-half property tax due dates.

“I’m not going to do anything without the involvement of the other taxing jurisdictions,” Bellone said. He will continue discussions with town, village and school district officials, he said.

“I’m hoping by the end of this week we’ll be able to put forward a workable plan,” the county executive said.

He thanked Zeldin, Schumer and Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy for their efforts to get the eligibility criteria changed.