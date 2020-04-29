With hospitalizations for COVID-19 on the decline in Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone said the county is on track to meet CDC guidelines for phased reopening within the next week — if the trends continue.

CDC guidelines call for a 14-day decline in the number of hospitalizations.

Suffolk County has reported declining hospitalizations since April 22. Hospitalizations had been declining in Suffolk since April 17, but the number increased from April 20 (1,411) to April 21 (1,434).

Hospitalizations peaked in Suffolk on April 11, when 1,658 people were hospitalized. The number of people in ICU beds peaked on April 15, at 562.

Yesterday, 1,082 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Suffolk, with 404 patients in ICU. There were 44 discharges.

“We are getting closer to reaching that point in the CDC guidelines,” Bellone said. “Within the next week, if we see that downward trend go forward, we will hit that CDC guidance of 14 days that you can then look to start the reopening process,” Bellone said yesterday during his daily news briefing.

The statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools and gatherings is in place through May 15 — just over two weeks away.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week the state will reopen regionally and in phases, with upstate regions that have been less impacted by the coronavirus opening up first, beginning with the construction and manufacturing sectors.

In addition to the 14-day decline in hospitalizations, the governor said each region must maintain a minimum of 30% available capacity in their hospitals.

“Your healthcare system cannot go over 70% capacity,” Cuomo said.

Hospital capacity is especially important to keep track of as the flu season approaches in the fall, the governor said, because the number of hospitalizations rises during flu season.

Health officials will need to closely monitor their region’s infection rates to make sure they don’t have a new outbreak. That will require robust testing and contact tracing.

“The whole thing with keeping that infection rate down, is find a person early who is infected, let them know it, and then, trace and then isolate,” Cuomo said.

He said from NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg is working with the state to organize a tracing system.

“It has never been done before,” Cuomo said.

It will require at least 30 tracers per 100,000 people, he said. He also said the state will need to have “isolation facilities” available for people who become infected, who do not require hospitalization but don’t want to go home to quarantine out of concern for infecting their families. That is “what is happening now” with “a lot of these new cases,” Cuomo said.

“So, we have to have a facility where somebody who is positive, could quarantine for the two weeks, without going home. And we have to identify them now,” he said.

Everything will have to be coordinated regionally, the governor said. Each region will have a “control room,” where officials will monitor critical metrics, he said — “hospital capacity, the rate of infection, the PPE burn rate and how businesses are complying. There will have to be an “emergency switch we can throw if any one of those indicators are problematic,” Cuomo said.

“Because remember we have gone through hell and back over the past 60 or so days,” he said, urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant. As of Monday, 17,638 New Yorkers died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported in March. The state has reported 3,653 deaths of long-term care facility residents.

“This is not over,” Cuomo said. “I know as much as we want it to be over, it is not over and we have to respect what we accomplished here.”

As of this morning, there were 33,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk, where 1,179 people have died as of April 27; 1,131 were Suffolk residents, including 420 long-term care facility residents.

There have been 425 confirmed cases in Riverhead to date, according to the county.