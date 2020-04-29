Richard N. Suprina of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Riverhead, died on April 26, 2020. He was 84 years old.

Dr. Richard N. Suprina

Dr. Suprina served as superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District from 1980 to 1990.

He was born on May 16, 1935 in Far Rockaway, the son of Marybelle and Frank Suprina.

He grew up in Valley Stream, where he was the quarterback of his high school football team. He met his future wife Barbara in high school. After attending Cortland State, he worked as a high school physical education teacher, football coach and guidance counselor.

He earned his master’s degree from Hofstra University and continued his career in education, becoming principal of Hauppauge High School, then assistant superintendent of Deer Park school district.

In 1980, Suprina was appointed superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District — or, as the sign on his door read: “Head Learner.”

While serving as district superintendent, he completed his doctorate degree in education. In 1987, Dr. Suprina was named “Man of the Year” by the Rotary Organization.

Suprina was a pioneer in transformational education, bringing creativity, respect and understanding to every interaction with students and teachers.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; his children, Todd (Carol) Suprina of New York, Darren (Jamie) Suprina of New Jersey and Jill (Curt) Barger of Virginia. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family plans a celebration of his life at a later date.