The “downtown double” fundraiser launched by the Riverhead BID earlier this month has raised more than $22,000 for the purchase of 440 $50 gift cards distributed to hospital workers through a raffle system, the BID announced in a press release this afternoon.

The double-impact fundraiser is aimed at supporting hospital workers fighting on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis, while assisting downtown restaurants that have been struggling to stay open since the take-out only regulation was put in place last month, the BID said.

The plan was to raise funds through public donations, purchase gift cards from eateries downtown, then distribute the cards to employees actively working at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The gift card donation will allow all essential staff working all shifts and departments at the hospital to obtain take out meals for themselves and/or families from participating Riverhead BID district restaurants.

Every active employee of the hospital is included in the raffle, from ICU to medical records, environmental services etc. There are currently 1,490 active on-campus/frontline hospital employees, the BID said in the press release. The organization is seeking to raise the additional $52,500 to purchase another 1,050 gift cards, ensuring every employee receives one.

The effort is organized by Riverehad BID president Steven Shauger, BID executive director Kristy Verity, PBMC special gift officer Darrien Garay and PBMC director of development Maureen Brady-Curzio.

The organizations take no administrative fees and the crowd-funding program has been set up directly through Northwell Health, eliminating the processing fees normally collected by for-profit online donation companies. Advertising and promotion fees are sponsored by the Riverhead BID including radio broadcasting, local news advertising, Facebook and Instagram ads.

“The heroic work being done by the staff at the medical center would not be possible without the generous support from our community,” PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said. “We are thankful for all those who participate in programs like this to support our healthcare heroes.”

Gift cards are purchased from the following eateries located in the downtown Riverhead Business Improvement District: The Preston House, Jerry and the Mermaid, Michelangelo, Goldberg’s Bagels, Taqueria Cielito Lindo, Shadees Jamaican Takeout, Sunny’s Diner & Grill, Diggers Ales n’ Eats, Dark Horse Restaurant, Cucina 25, River Walk Bar & Grille, Perabell Food Bar, Tweeds Restaurant & Buffalo Bar, Cliff’s Rendezvous, Star Confectionary, Taco Bout It.

Tax-deductible donations may be made online here. Donations may also be made by check payable to Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation and mailed to: Riverhead BID, 200 Howell Ave Riverhead NY 11901. Please write “Donation Team Riverhead BID” in the memo.

Large donations to date include: $5,000 by the Richard and Mary Morrison Foundation; $5,000 by Ina and Craig Hasday; $1,000 by Tuthill-Mangano funeral home in Riverhead; $1,000 by the Capetola family; and $1,000 by Patricia Cruso.

The Riverhead BID’s mission is to expand sustainable economic activity in historic downtown Riverhead, create and expand business, and develop jobs for community residents. RiverheadBID is a nonprofit special tax district management association fostering downtown revitalization and economic development. For more information call 631.440.1350 or email [email protected]