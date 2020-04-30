Carol A. Van Houten of Rocky Point, formerly of Riverhead, died April 23, 2020 at her residence. She was 56 years old.

Born on Sept. 17, 1963, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Helen Alexander. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981 and worked as a secretary in Riverhead. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Marissa of Southold and Alexia pdf Manorville and by her sisters, Linda and Nancy.

There was a private burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.