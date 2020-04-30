The number of people in Suffolk County hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen 37% since peaking on April 11, with eight consecutive days of decline, according to data provided by the county.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said yesterday those encouraging statistics, along with others such as the declining percentage of positive test results — which dropped from 43.5% to 37.3% from April 11 to April 29 — indicate that the county is on track to hitting metrics established by the state and federal governments for beginning to reopen the local economy.

The six “hot-spot” testing sites the county has established to better reach minority and low-income communities, providing free COVID testing, have had higher positive test rates — about 47%, Bellone said. So far, nearly 3,000 people have been tested at those sites. The county just opened a seventh site in Southampton Village this week.

The metrics set forth by the state for determining the readiness of a region to “open up” are: a 14-day decline in hospitalizations; a decline in the proportion of positive test results relative to total tests administered; and availability of at least 30% its hospital bed and ICU bed capacity.

Suffolk’s available hospital beds were about 26% of its total bed capacity as of yesterday, according to numbers presented by the county executive during his daily news briefing.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to us to determine whether we can open the economy and not see the virus spreading again,” Bellone said.

Businesses need to implement new rules for safe operation and individuals need to adhere to guidelines established by the state for social distancing and face coverings.

“We need to restart our economy in a way that protects public health and prevents us from going back into a more restrictive economy again,” Bellone said.

“We’re transitioning to a new normal,” he said.

Working with municipalities, the county is currently developing plans for reopening recreational facilities, including beaches and pools.

“It’s going to be a different kind of summer,” Bellone said.

The state has allowed marinas and some marine businesses to open. It has also allowed golf courses, both private and public, to open up. Social distancing guidelines remain in place.

“We have to have these measures in place to protect public health,” Bellone said, stressing that adhering to the measures is critical for their success.

The county executive asked residents who have sought mortgage relief from their mortgage lenders or servicing agencies to complete a survey being conducted by the county’s business response unit.

“We want to know what the financial institutions’ reactions are,” Bellone said.

The survey can be accessed online: English Español. It can also be taken over the phone by calling 311.

Last week, Bellone expressed outrage at reports of mortgage lenders requiring customers electing to participate in mortgage forbearance programs, which allow for a three-month deferral of mortgage payments — to pay the total amount deferred in full at the end of the three-month period.

“If you can’t make that payment, there are nonprofit housing counseling agencies, that are HUD-certified, that are here to assist you,” Bellone said. “Call 311 and we’ll put you in touch with these agencies.”

Yesterday, Bellone announced that he and Rep. Lee Zeldin will co-host a virtual town hall meeting on veterans issues today at 5:30 p.m. The town hall will be streamed live on the county executive’s Facebook page.

Suffolk is home to more veterans than any county in the state, said Bellone, who, like Zeldin, is a U.S. Army veteran. Many veterans are already “struggling with challenges of the wounds of war,” he said.

Bellone said they will be joined by former NFL player Gary Brown, a Long Island native who works with Play for Your Freedom, an organization that assists veterans transitioning to civilian life.

COVID-19 data updates

Suffolk County is reporting 34,160 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of last night.

There were 430 confirmed cases in the Town of Riverhead, 323 in the Town of Southold, 643 in the Town of Southampton and 7,184 in the Town of Brookhaven. Easthampton Town had 184 cases and Shelter Island, 7. The Town of Islip continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county, with 9,957 as of last night’s data update on the county’s COVID tracker website.

Health officials have long said the actual infection rate in the general population is likely much higher than the cases confirmed by tests, which have not been widely administered due to supply shortages and lack of capacity to process the tests.

Initial results of a state survey to test for antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 indicate an infection rate of almost 17% across Long Island, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. At that rate, a little over 250,000 Suffolk residents would have already been infected with the virus, compared to the 34,160 people confirmed by testing.

Confirmed cases by local hamlet:

Aquebogue 22

Baiting Hollow 8

Calverton 73

Flanders 96

Jamesport 13

Laurel 15

Manorville 147

Northampton 8

Northville 10

Riverhead 236

Riverside 37

Wading River 81

Editor’s note: Parts of Calverton, Manorville and Wading River are within the Town of Brookhaven. Part of Laurel is in the Town of Southold. Riverside, Northampton and Flanders are within the Town of Southampton.