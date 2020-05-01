Sprite’s Promise Equine Rescue will give away free hay for private horse owners and horse organizations on Long Island in celebration of the global generosity day on Tuesday, May 5 “Giving Tuesday Now.”
All horse owners that have experienced hardship due to COVID-19 can pick up the hay at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead from 12 to 3 p.m. Owners may book an appointment time online to pick up the hay.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.