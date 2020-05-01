Sprite’s Promise Equine Rescue will give away free hay for private horse owners and horse organizations on Long Island in celebration of the global generosity day on Tuesday, May 5 “Giving Tuesday Now.”

All horse owners that have experienced hardship due to COVID-19 can pick up the hay at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead from 12 to 3 p.m. Owners may book an appointment time online to pick up the hay.