Paul A. Kapustka of Cutchogue died on April 29, 2020. He was 61 years old.

He was a former longtime volunteer with the Cutchogue Fire Department.vHe worked for the Southold Town Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator.

Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Donations to Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, New York 11935 or Kanas Center for Hospice Care, c/o East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.