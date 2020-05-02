On this warm, sunny afternoon in early May — after an unusually cool and somewhat wet April — people flocked to beaches and parks in search of a respite from indoor isolation since the coronavirus outbreak swept across the region.

Riverhead Town beaches and parks drew town residents and those from places west of town. Many wore face coverings, adhering to the state’s directives. Some did not. All sought time outdoors, flocking to the shores of the Long Island Sound and the Peconic River and bays.

At Iron Pier Beach, residents of Plainview said they had ventured out for the first time since the coronavirus crisis erupted. One woman said her family had not left home for two months. They decided to take a ride out east today, she said.

Sound Avenue and Route 58 were crowded with vehicles this afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful day. People want to be out,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone acknowledged today during his daily news online news briefing.

“They need to be out,” he said. “That’s good for you.” But he urged Suffolk residents to be smart about it, in order to avoid a new surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations he predicted would be “devastating.”

Suffolk’s reopening must be done safely, Bellone said today. That means hitting “key metrics,” including a 14-day decline in hospitalization rates, which Bellone said the county would achieve in the next few days.

The county is working to accomplish a phased reopening of the economy that will be done “in a safe way,” Bellone said. “without a second surge” of coronavirus cases in Suffolk.

A second surge, Bellone said today, “would be devastating.”

“Why?” Bellone asked.

“We ended the month of April with more than 1,100 people dying (of the coronavirus) in a matter of weeks,” he said.

“That’s why we’re doing this,” Bellone said, “to save lives, to prevent more people from going through this anguish and suffering.”

In addition to ramped-up testing — both diagnostic and antibody testing — Bellone said the county could only avoid the “devastating” impacts of a second surge of the coronavirus infection with the widespread participation of county residents.

He acknowledged the right of people to protest the lockdown, as occurred yesterday in Commack, where Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron estimated about 100 protestors gathered.

“You can certainly come out and protest and express your feelings,” the county executive said.

“But do it in a safe way,” Bellone urged. “Maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.”

The county executive said the recommendations of “summer planning workgroup” was released to town supervisors and village mayors yesterday.

The goal, “to the maximum extent possible” is “reopening in a coordinated way,” Bellone said.

The town supervisors are working together to put out a coordinated plan by May 18, Bellone said.

To date, he said, 1,227 Suffolk County residents have died.