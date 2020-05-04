Russell F. Lowell of Flanders died at his home on May 2, 2020. He was 84 years old.

He was born in East Moriches to Ethel and Elmer Lowell. He graduated from Eastport-South Manor High School. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

He worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 39 years as an electronics technician. He was a past president and member of the Flanders Men’s Club and served as a fire commissioner for the Flanders Fire District.

He was a volunteer and member of the Railroad Museum of Long Island where he was able to enjoy his hobby of working with model trains. His other hobbies included hunting, the outdoors, going on his fishing boat with his friends and grandchildren, antique automobiles and woodworking.

He was predeceased by his brother John of Texas. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joan (Penny), daughters Regina (Gerard) Goernemann of Pennsylvania and Cynthia (Steven) Scheiblhofer of Virginia, grandchildren Ryan and Elizabeth Goernemann and brother Robert of Center Moriches.

Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org or the Railroad Museum of Long Island, P.O. Box 726 Greenport NY 11944.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Family and friends are asked to share a memory on the funeral home’s website.