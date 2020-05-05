John Thomas Case of Cutchogue died at Stony Brook University Hospital on April 28, 2020. He was 77 years old.

He was born in New York City on Nov. 1, 1942 to George Case and Geraldine Nevagh Case. He was raised in Larchmont, New York. He graduated from Iona Preparatory School and attended Saint Bonaventure University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

After college he went to the United States Navy’s Officer’s Candidate School and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Union and served two deployments in the Vietnam Theater.

His hobbies included tennis and golf. His family said he was ” a kind and thoughtful person who dearly loved his family. John perfectly fit the definition of a total gentleman.”

He was predeceased by his sister Anne E. Buzzallino and brother-in-laws Paul Buzzallino and John Sibson Sr. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Shelley, stepdaughters Tracy Boyd of New York City and Kimberly Boyd of Sound Beach, siblings George Case (Agnes), Eileen Sibson and Claire O’Brien (Michael).

A private cremation will be held. The family will plan for a service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Our Lady of Ostrabrama or the Wounded Warrior Project, would be appreciated.