A Riverhead man is facing burglary and drug charges after breaking into a pizzeria in Wading River Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town Police.
Police charged Frank P. Colaiacomo, 30, of Riverhead with third-degree burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and traffic infractions after a manhunt in Wading River Sunday night.
Colaiacomo smashed the window of Wading River Pizza on Route 25A and removed cash and a coin jar from the premises Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., police said in a press release tonight. After a search involving a N.Y. State Police K9 unit and a Suffolk County Police helicopter, Colaiacomo was located by two Riverhad police officers in a vehicle on Dogwood Drive in Wading River, police said.
After arraignment at Riverhead Police headquarters, Colaiacomo was turned over to Suffolk County Police who arrested him on a burglary charge in connection with an incident earlier on Sunday evening in Suffolk County Police jurisdiction, police said.
Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
