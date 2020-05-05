For the first time since the coronavirus crisis shuttered Riverhead Town Hall in mid-March, canceling nearly all regularly scheduled town meetings, the public will have an opportunity to participate in real time during a town board meeting this afternoon.

Town Hall remains closed to the public, but people who want to comment during an open comment period at the end of the 2 o’clock meeting, may do so by telephone, according to a notice issued by the town supervisor’s office Monday evening.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the town website as well as carried live on the government access channel 22 on cable TV.

To comment, call 1-929-205-6099. Then enter Meeting ID # 882-1982-4259, and then password: 387719. Callers will be placed in a “waiting room.” All callers are asked to state their name and hamlet of residence before speaking. All comments will be limited to five minutes, the notice said.

The town is using the Zoom video conferencing platform to take call-in comments. The dial-in information and passcode will also be provided during the meeting.

Comments on resolutions, however, must be made prior to the meeting, by phone or email. Comments may be emailed to [email protected] or to called in to 631-727-3200. Callers should leave a message with the operator today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The agenda for today’s meeting, together with the resolutions the board will take up at the meeting, can be accessed here.