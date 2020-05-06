A drive-through tribute to the Riverhead High School Class of 2020 is being planned by the school district for Friday, May 22 at the high school.

The celebration is the result of a video conference between a group of seniors, School Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez and high school principal Sean O’Hara, the district said in a press release yesterday.

“It is so important to pay tribute to these students who are missing their senior year,” Henriquez said. “They are very deserving of this honor.”

Due to shut-downs and cancellations in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s senior class has missed out on all the end-of-year rites of passage that typically mark the final months of high school for seniors. The virus has deprived the Class of 2020 of their senior prom, scholarship awards night, athletic awards programs and even graduation.

“One of our goals is for students to have the kind of high school experience they expect and deserve,” O’Hara said.

“This will be a memorable celebration of our Class of 2020.”

The drive-through celebration will begin at 3 p.m. at the high school on May 22.

Seniors and their families are invited to decorate their cars and parade through the high school parking lot, starting at the furthest back east entrance and ending at the front of the high school. Along the way, students will be greeted by cheering teachers, first responders and signs in their honor, according to the press release.

The district said everyone who attends the celebration should wear proper personal protective equipment and respect social distancing guidelines.