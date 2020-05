Harold F. “Lefty” Walters of Southold died on May 5, 2020. He was 93 years old.

Private family services will be held and followed by interment at Willow Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 1469, Southold, New York 11971 would be appreciated.