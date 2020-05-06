Harold William Wilsberg of Mattituck died at his home on May 2, 2020. He was 96 years old.

He was born on March 9, 1924 in Mattituck to Ernest and Olga (Luke) Wilsberg. He attended Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District until he left to study at the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. He then enlisted in the US Merchant Marine Corps. After the war, he returned to Mattituck where he started Mattituck Plumbing and Heating with his brother Ernest.

He was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church — his parents were the founding members. He was also a member of the Mattituck Fire Department and The Good Fellows Club. His hobbies included fishing, boating, and playing golf, pool or cards with friends. He especially loved visits from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Irene and brother Ernest. He is survived by his sister, Doris of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, children Judith (James) Woodhull of Southold, Ellen (Bill) Walker of Wilmington, North Caroline, Patricia of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and William (Jacqueline) of Mattituck, grandchildren Kimberly Leidahl, Amy (Mark) Schill, James (Annmarie) Woodhull, Christopher Felming, Chelsea (Anthony) Chalone and Ashley (Anthony) Rutkowski and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Funeral services are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, PO Box 1048 Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.