Joan D. Golden of Riverhead died on May 1, 2020 at Brookhaven Hospital in East Patchogue. She was 86 years old.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1933 in Brooklyn to George R. and Anna (Mickaliger) Mortimer. She graduated from Saint Joseph High School in Brooklyn.

She worked in the dietary department for 20 years at Central Suffolk Hospital. Her hobbies included bingo, casino, cooking for her family, gardening, reading, singing and dancing.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James R. Golden. She is survived by her children Janet Walsh of Riverhead, Diane (Richard) Wilhelm of Calverton, Maureen (William) Talmage of Baiting Hollow, Eileen (Frank) Thieme of Jamesport and James (Caroline) Golden Jr. of Melbourne, Australia, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Due to present day circumstances, services and celebrations will follow at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home.