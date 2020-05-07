Memorial Day in Riverhead Town, like everything else this year, is going to be very different in the age of the coronavirus.

The Memorial Day parade and ceremonies, hosted annually by the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee, has been canceled.

Memorial Day ceremonies at Calverton National Cemetery have also been canceled.

There will be no flag placement day at Calverton National this year.

“Everything has been canceled,” said Mike Pankowski, past commander of the Suffolk County American Legion.

Pankowski, who is the Suffolk County American Legion’s liaison to Calverton National Cemetery, said the National Cemetery Administration notified the American Legion of the cancellation “a couple of weeks ago.”

Ceremonies at L.I. National Cemetery in Pinelawn have also been canceled, he said.

The National Cemetery Administration did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Pankowski said the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee is discussing whether to hold wreath-laying ceremonies on Memorial Day but had not firmed up any plans. He stressed that any observance, if there is one, cannot involve a gathering that would violate the governor’s executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people during the COVID-19 public health crisis.