Jane Ameden of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died at her home on May 7, 2020. She was 76 years old.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1943 in Torrington, Connecticut to Frank and Elsie Ameden.

She worked as a certified nurse’s assistant in Massachusetts. Her hobbies included reading, painting and coloring.

She is survived by her children Jane Nordwald of North Carolina, Sandra Moux of Riverhead, Donald of Arizona, Amber of Mattituck, Michael Webster of Bellport and Matthew of Virginia, sisters Sylvia, Dyann and Elaine, 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A private cremation will be held.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.