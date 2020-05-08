Joseph Frederic Verrecchio of Stony Brook and Southold, died of natural causes on May 4, 2020. He was 98 years old.

He was born in Brooklyn on June 24, 1921. He resided in New York City and Florida before moving to Southold more than 20 years ago.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945, attaining the rank of sergeant. After his service, he studied accounting and worked for the U.S. Treasury Department. After his retirement in 1973, he worked in real estate sales.

He met Frances Trentacosta in 1946 and they were married in 1948.

Joseph was known as a gregarious person who was often the life of the party, his family said. He loved to dance and sing. He was fluent in several languages.

He was proudly patriotic and remained active until death in the American Legion, serving as post commander numerous times.

He spent the last years of his life at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook, where the professional, compassionate and dedicated staff provided excellent and loving care, his family said.

Predeceased by his wife of 63 years in 2011, he is survived by his daughters Rosemary and Nancy, and by his son-in-law Joseph.

A memorial service and interment of cremains at Calverton National Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.