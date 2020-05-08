Riverhead High School will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, school superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez announced in a pre-recorded phone call to parents Friday afternoon.

The virtual ceremony will take place June 26 as originally scheduled, and it will be streamed online.

The district has decided to plan a virtual ceremony, Henriquez said, because it’s unclear whether large gatherings will be permitted by social distancing guidelines next month.

“This virtual ceremony will not replace an in-person celebration,” Henriquez said. “Since we do not know if we will be allowed to come together by then, we will plan for an in-person event in July that will provide enough space and options to keep everyone safe.”

The school district is soliciting ideas and feedback about safely organizing an in-person celebration in the summer.

Riverhead is also planning several other events to honor seniors, including a drive-through celebration May 22 at the high school.

“We have been busy planning a few events to celebrate you, the Class of 2020, to acknowledge your hard work and dedication,” Henriquez said.

The drive-through celebration will take place May 22, 6:30 p.m. at Riverhead High School. Seniors and their families will decorate their cars and stage a vehicle parade through the high school parking lot, Henriquez said, beginning at the back east entrance and ending at the front of the high school.

Teachers and first responders will cheer them along the way, holding signs in their honor, Henriquez said.

“This event promises to be loud, fun and filled with positive energy for our graduating class,” she said. “We look forward to seeing our seniors and their families on that day.”

The school district is asking all in attendance to wear the appropriate personal personal protective equipment and respect social distancing guidelines.