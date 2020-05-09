And God saw every thing that he had made,

and, behold, it was very good.



God looks at you and me all the time,

but only through the eyes of divine love.



The eye is the window to the soul,

And OH how our souls and your souls have been revealed.



With hair and head and face covered,

With nose, and mouth unseen I can still see



Who you are, what you are and why you are

Through the windows to your soul.



Your eyes looking down say, “I am exhausted”

Your eyes looking up say, “Is it time to leave”



But more, much more has been revealed by

Your eyes, by what lies behind those human windows.



I have seen in your eyes a word of fear,

A cry of hopelessness with our inability to save them.



Yet there is No hiding your endless supply of compassion

behind those wide open eyes revealing kindness and love.



So often the soft glistening of watery eye not allowing a tear, and again at times not being able to stop the flow of sorrow for the one you are caring for;



says so clearly that you are an extension of God’s love and care for them, for those who are God’s daughters and sons.



Oh how I laughed when your eyes cut quick and head shifted in response



To those who just cannot help being or acting without any common sense.



Oh the frustration shouting out from behind those eyes when

it is not enough, enough support, materials, protection, answers.



Those eyes simply shout out, “Please help me”

Please help us, please help them, please help their families.



You look into their eyes via Facetime and your eyes offer them

hope, companionship on the journey, and firm assurance

that the one the love is not alone, will not die alone.



Once again I see so clearly the joy and hope singing out

When one is on the way to being healed,



Your eyes twinkle with humor at the necessary joking and laughter;

with all your strength your eyes say, I will continue to do all I can.



Without giving it much thought your eyes have been saying it all,

Writing words, a book of accomplishments, desires, hopes and more.



I can see se definitively your desire for those lying in bed,

Your desire for their healing, your desire for their comfort,



Your desire for what is best for them, even if it is death.

A desire that they leave us in the company of saints both here and there.



I have seen and I have cried for you and with you.

I have laughed and danced among you.



I have been so proud to see your heart, your mind;

and your soul behind your beautiful eyes.



God has indeed seen who and what and why you are…

and God says, “you are very good.”



And I say, “Thank you” for letting me see

behind your eyes and into your souls.



Strengthened by who you are and what you are and why you are.



Father Larry Duncklee is pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead. He has spent a lot of time visiting patients and staff at Peconic Bay Medical Center during the coronavirus crisis.