Beginning this month a Riverhead police officer or traffic control officer will be assigned to the following town beaches from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on weekends: Wading River, Reeves, Roanoke, Jamesport and Iron Pier.

Officers will monitor proper social distancing and recommend use of PPEs if available, Riverhead Police said in a press release today.

Officers will be posted at the entrances to each beach and will allow vehicles entry if a 2019 Town of Riverhead Parking Permit is affixed to the vehicle. At the present time, 2020 permits are not for sale.

Voluntary compliance is the ultimate goal to keep everyone safe and allow the beaches to remain open, the police department said in a press release.

