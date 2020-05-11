Long Island Science Center will be hosting four free online STEM classes for elementary and middle school students on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14.
Each of the classes will be held live and will be lead by an instructor that will answer questions and demonstrate the experiments.
On Tuesday students will explore genetic traits by using data to make comparisons and discover individual unique and ubiquitous genes. Experiments such as tongue rolling, taste testing and genetic traits will be explored.
On Thursday students will explore molecules and how they can create new substances. They will use household material to make glue and if they add additional substances, something entirely different can be created.
The classes will be held in one hour sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. for elementary students and 3 to 4 p.m. for middle school students.
Registration for each session is required and can be done online.
