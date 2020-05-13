The 106th Rescue Wing plans to conduct a flyover to salute health care, essential workers and first responders in Suffolk County on Friday afternoon.
Three aircraft, an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue airplane and two HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters will participate.
The flyover will begin approximately 12:15 p.m. near Riverhead and finish around 1 p.m. near Jones Beach.
Check the 106th Rescue Wing’s Facebook page for updates on times and information in the event of inclement weather.
