The 106th Rescue Wing plans to conduct a flyover to salute health care, essential workers and first responders in Suffolk County on Friday afternoon.

Three aircraft, an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue airplane and two HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters will participate.

The flyover will begin approximately 12:15 p.m. near Riverhead and finish around 1 p.m. near Jones Beach.

Check the 106th Rescue Wing’s Facebook page for updates on times and information in the event of inclement weather.