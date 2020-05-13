Sales tax collections fell by almost 27% last month in Suffolk County, compared to April 2019. Sales tax revenues statewide fell more than 24%, according to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Plummeting sales tax collections were widespread, leaving counties, cities and some other local governments short by about $327 million compared to last year.

Although the first quarter of 2020 was relatively strong, March sales tax collections had already begun to show the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown – a decrease of 3.7 percent statewide, with the largest declines downstate.

The April figures show shrinking revenues for local governments throughout the state. In Suffolk, April sales tax revenues fell to $81.6 million in April compared to $111.4 million in April 2019.

“The coronavirus has hurt household finances, and the April sales tax figures show how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said.

“New York State on PAUSE has shuttered non-essential businesses and offices since March 22. A halt to travel, the decline in retail activity and the large and growing numbers of New Yorkers who have lost their jobs have restricted business activity,” DiNapoli said.

“These numbers confirm what we thought we knew. This is having a devastating impact on all parts of our economy,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said today.

The New York State Department of Labor has paid $7.4 billion in unemployment benefits to roughly 1.7 million New Yorkers since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March — three-and-a-half times the total paid in benefits last year, according to state officials.

Bellone said it’s “critical” that Washington provide aid to local governments. Beyond the immediate revenue losses, he warned, “you have likely an extended period of significant impact on the economy.” The impacts on local governments will be

devastating, Bellone said.

The county executive thanked the Long Island congressional delegation for “pushing for relief” for local governments.

House Democrats yesterday unveiled a $3 trillion stimulus package that includes nearly $1 trillion in aid for state, local and tribal governments and territories. It also provides for an extension of unemployment benefits and a second round of $1,200 direct payments to families.

The measure would also provide a $25 billion bailout for the Postal Service — which the beleaguered agency has called a critical lifeline, but President Trump has opposed — and $3.6 billion to bolster election security.

The bill would also reinstate the SALT (state and local taxes) itemized deduction for 2020 and 2021. The SALT deduction was eliminated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which limited to $10,000 the amount of state and local tax deductions filers could claim on their tax returns.

Senate Republicans have rejected the measure, which is expected to pass the House on Friday — in a vote that for the first time in history will allow lawmakers to vote without being physically present in the Capitol.

Governors of both parties across the nation agree state and local governments need help. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. New York State is facing about a $61 billion funding gap because of the coronavirus, he said.

“States fund local governments, police, firefighters and schools,” Cuomo said. Those are the services that will be hurt if states don’t get assistance from the federal government, he said.