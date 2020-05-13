Peconic Bay Medical Center’s medical director and emergency department chairperson will discuss what you need to know to respond to an emergency during a Facebook Live event hosted by PBMC on May 13 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will stream live here: https://www.facebook.com/PeconicBayMedicalCenter/

“Learn more about how we’re keeping all our patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and ask your questions directly to our medical experts about what to expect should you need emergency care,” the hospital said.

Join PBMC medical director Jean Cacciabaudo, MD and emergency department chair Lincoln Cox, MD for the live discussion of what you should know and what you can do if you face a medical emergency.