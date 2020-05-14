New York State has issued criteria establishing an interim case definition for COVID-related inflammatory illness in children.

The criteria establish a new name for the syndrome — “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19” — and a definition of what symptoms healthcare providers should look for. Case definitions also help standardize tracking and reporting and can help ensure a better health outcome.

The predominant symptoms of the syndrome are:

Prolonged fever (more than five days)

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Bloodshot eyes

Skin rash

Other symptoms:

Change in skin color — becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Lethargy, irritability or confusion

People should seek immediate medical care for a child exhibiting these symptoms.

Early recognition by pediatricians and referral to a specialist including to critical care is essential. Molecular and serological testing for COVID-19 in children exhibiting the above symptoms is recommended. The majority of patients have tested positive for COVID-19, some on molecular testing for SARS-COV-2, others on serological testing.

New York State is currently investigating 110 reported cases where children — predominantly school-aged — are experiencing these symptoms possibly due to COVID-19. The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers, including a 5-year old in New York City, a 7-year old in Westchester County and an 18-year-old in Suffolk County.

Sixteen other states, Washington, D.C. and six European countries have also reported cases.

“We’re still learning a lot about this virus and we must remain vigilant because the situation is changing every day,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.

“We now have 110 cases of COVID-related inflammatory illness in children and I expect this is only going to grow. We are leading the national effort to better understand and combat this new emerging syndrome, and we want to make sure everyone is informed and is looking out for the symptoms of this illness in children.”

The governor has directed hospitals statewide to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children displaying symptoms similar to an atypical Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

The State Department of Health has issued an advisory about the syndrome to inform healthcare providers of the condition, as well as to provide guidance for testing and reporting.

Health care providers, including hospitals, are required to report to the Department of Health all cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19 in those under 21 years of age.

The health department is also partnering with the NY Genome Center and Rockefeller University to conduct a genome and RNA sequencing study to better understand COVID-related illnesses in children and the possible genetic basis of this syndrome.

