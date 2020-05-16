Horse racing tracks in New York can reopen June 1 without fans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today. He said the state will be issuing guidance on how they can do that safely in the coming week.
New York State has 11 horse racing tracks across the state.
Watkins Glen International racetrack, the NASCAR track located in the Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, will also reopen, also without fans, Cuomo said.
Both types of racing have large television audiences, Cuomo said.
Online betting on horse racing is also a popular pastime.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.