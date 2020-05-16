Horse racing tracks in New York can reopen June 1 without fans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today. He said the state will be issuing guidance on how they can do that safely in the coming week.

New York State has 11 horse racing tracks across the state.

Watkins Glen International racetrack, the NASCAR track located in the Finger Lakes Region of upstate New York, will also reopen, also without fans, Cuomo said.

Both types of racing have large television audiences, Cuomo said.

Online betting on horse racing is also a popular pastime.