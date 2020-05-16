Elizabeth “Bette” Gambino died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on May 13, 2020. She was 85 years old.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1934 in Brooklyn to Margaret (Jennings) and Thomas Casey.

She worked as a tax examiner for the IRS in Yaphank.

She was predeceased by her husband Ernest. She is survived by her children Michael (Margaret) and Jeanne (Michael) Carver, grandchildren Mariel, Matthew, Megan Carver and Christopher Carver and one great-grandchild.

Private interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Lawrence the Martyr Church in Sayville, New York. Friends and family may leave a message for the family on the funeral home website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.