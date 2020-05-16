The 2020 Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14 at the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue.
The golf classic is to benefit the Kanas Regional Heart Center and is hosted by Stan Zinberg. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner and awards reception from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase online.
