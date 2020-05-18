Southampton Town has announced plans for the phased reopening and staffing of town beaches this summer.

Beginning Saturday, May 23, three Southampton Town beaches —Ponquogue, Sagg Main and Long Beach — will operate on weekends. They will be staffed with lifeguards and beach attendants. Restrooms will be open and concessions will operate as takeout only.

The phased reopening of Southampton Town beaches is designed to assure greater safety of beachgoers and beach staff, the town said in a press release.

Permits are required at all beaches and access roads beginning May 23. Residential and non-residential permits will be sold at those three beach locations on weekends beginning May 23. Beach permit applications are available online at the Town website. Existing 2019 beach permits are valid through June 30. No daily permits will be sold until further notice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no picnic tables or benches will be available at this time, the town said.

“We ask that beachgoers respect the CDC social distance guidelines of six feet. All patrons are expected to wear facial coverings and footwear on boardwalks and pavilions and in restrooms, and when within six feet of others,” the town said. “There should be no congregating in groups on the beach or pavilion areas, and no contact sports or sharing of sport equipment.”

The town said beach operations will be assessed weekly with the hope to staff more beaches on weekends later in June and to operate seven days a week in July.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and County Executive Steve Bellone last week announced plans for opening state and county beaches for Memorial Day weekend. See prior story.