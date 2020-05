Helen “Daisy” Finne of Southold died at her home on May 15, 2020. She was 87 years old.

A private family service will be held at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Southold officiated by Revered Peter Kelley.