Ann D. Hemblo of Southold died at her home on May 14, 2020. She was 96 years old.

She was born on March 20, 1924 in Greenport to Jane (Diller) and Thomas Hemblo. She was a lifelong resident of Southold and a parishioner of St. Patrick’s RC Church.

She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Edward Hemblo. She is survived by her cousins, Kathleen Ann Miller of Central Islip and John Miller of Nashville.

A private visitation will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. and graveside services will be held afterwards at 12 p.m. officiated by Father John Barrett.

A funeral mass at Saint Patrick’s RC Church will be planned for a later date.