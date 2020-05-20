MaryAnn Tague of Riverhead died on May 16, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 78 years old.

She was born on July 22, 1941 in Mineola to Louis and Anna (Pinto) DeSorbo.

She worked as a purchasing agent for the Town of Riverhead until she retired. Her hobbies included martial arts.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Laura on Jan. 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband Howard of Calverton, son-in-law John Letson of Riverhead and by her sister Nancy Mulanax of Riverhead.

A private cremation will be held.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.