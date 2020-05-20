Michael Edward Curley of Riverhead died on May 15, 2020. He was 71 years old.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1948 in Brooklyn. He graduated from the New York Institute of Technology and after college he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He became a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division.

After his military service, he joined the New York City Fire Department and spent the majority of his career with Engine Company 204 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn until he retired in 2002.

“He will be remembered for his wild sense of humor, craftsmanship, cooking, bravery, and most of all, his love for his friends and family,” his family said.

He is survived by his wife Patricia and children Shannon and Christopher.

A drive-by visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral procession to Calverton National Cemetery will be held after.